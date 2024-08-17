Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sonim Technologies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonim Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of SONM opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

