Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Lowered by Analyst

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Wavefront Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$72.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.45 million.

