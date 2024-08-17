Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lockheed Martin Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Shares of LMT opened at $560.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.65 and its 200 day moving average is $464.33. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

