Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Northland Capmk (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amprius Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

