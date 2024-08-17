Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Atossa Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atossa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ATOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 399,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

