Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Decreased by Analyst

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.20 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 over the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.