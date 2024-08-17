Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

