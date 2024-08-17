Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Cut by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

EOG stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

