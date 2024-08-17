Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HilleVax, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HilleVax in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HilleVax

HilleVax Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.79 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth $519,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 8.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,617,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,523,000 after buying an additional 835,590 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 136,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 164.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.