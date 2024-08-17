Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $545.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.