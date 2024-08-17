Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Materion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Materion by 83.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at $16,369,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at $12,938,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at $11,643,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

