QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.0125

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $62,298.16 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01256084 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $86,278.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.