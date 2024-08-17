Qtum Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003753 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $233.66 million and approximately $31.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.85 or 0.04388321 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,277,606 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.