QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 3.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.00 and last traded at $172.27. 2,045,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,365,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

