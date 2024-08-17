QUASA (QUA) One Day Volume Hits $1,996.13

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. QUASA has a total market cap of $138,797.95 and approximately $1,996.13 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,502.39 or 1.00060501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00166768 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,314.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

