QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QUIK opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.63.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuickLogic

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $144,968. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 194.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 54.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

