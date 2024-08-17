QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
QUIK opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a PE ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.63.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). QuickLogic had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 194.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 54.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
