QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth about $41,968,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,841,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,812,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. 769,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $84.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

