QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Holdings Lowered by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,426,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,390 shares during the period. QuinStreet makes up 14.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 8.01% of QuinStreet worth $78,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,142 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 345,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $942.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QNST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

