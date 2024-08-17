Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.74 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and $2.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001424 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

