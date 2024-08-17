Raelipskie Partnership Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Raelipskie Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 3,472,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

