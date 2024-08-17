Raymond James Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.25.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.62. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

