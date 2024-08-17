Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 1.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. 722,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.