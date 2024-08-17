Raymond James Weighs in on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.25.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.62. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$27.44.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$333.85 million.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares worth $1,714,350. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.