Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,380 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rayonier by 488.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RYN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 430,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,439. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

