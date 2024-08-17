ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.27 million and $1.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00113609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

