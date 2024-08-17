Reviewing Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF)

Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mayne Pharma Group and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A Eli Lilly and Company 17.08% 56.98% 10.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mayne Pharma Group and Eli Lilly and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 76.67 Eli Lilly and Company $38.92 billion 22.52 $5.24 billion $6.79 135.81

Analyst Ratings

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. Mayne Pharma Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mayne Pharma Group and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 16 0 2.89

Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus price target of $956.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than Mayne Pharma Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Mayne Pharma Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women’s health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity. It also provides oncology products, including Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Jaypirca, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. In addition, the company offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis, severe alopecia areata, and COVID-19; Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis; Omvoh for ulcerative colitis; Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Ebglyss for severe atopic dermatitis; and Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache. Further, it provides Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Genentech, Inc.; Biologics, Inc., AbCellera Biologics Inc.; and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.