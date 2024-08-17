Reviewing Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) and BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Telesites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 8.39% 16.88% 4.02% Telesites N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCE and Telesites, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 5 2 1 2.50 Telesites 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

BCE presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.13%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Telesites.

This table compares BCE and Telesites’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $24.57 billion 1.27 $1.68 billion $1.44 23.83 Telesites N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Telesites.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats Telesites on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Telesites

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector. The company was founded on October 19, 2015 and is headquartered in Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico.

