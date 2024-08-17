Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

