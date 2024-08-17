ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of ReWalk Robotics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 8.6 %

ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. 73,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,487. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 134.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

