ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Up 1.7%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 6,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

