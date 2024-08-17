Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 351,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. Root has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $730.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Root will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Root by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Root by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

