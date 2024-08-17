Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCL. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,653 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

ROCL stock remained flat at $11.25 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

