Roth Mkm Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $13.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 2,483,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,606.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

