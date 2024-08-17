Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 621 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

