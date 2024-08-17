Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equifax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Equifax stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.27. 941,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $298.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.