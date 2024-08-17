Rovin Capital UT ADV Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,944.0% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

