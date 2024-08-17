Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.61. 82,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,308. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
