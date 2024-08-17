Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.61. 82,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,308. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.