Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $552,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $55.33. 19,173,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,122,936. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

