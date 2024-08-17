Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

