Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $603.98. 1,076,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

