Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.56% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,830,000.

Shares of CEFS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,576 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

