Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 192 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $131.27. 332,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

