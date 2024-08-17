Rovin Capital UT ADV Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 661,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,129 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 753,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

