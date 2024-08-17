Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 25,604 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $92.07. 313,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,833. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $93.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

