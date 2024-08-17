Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 2,776 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 3.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $195.50. 1,367,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

