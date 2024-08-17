Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.10.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

TSE:SLF opened at C$71.64 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.84 and a 52 week high of C$74.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,000. In other news, Director Kevin Strain bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$809,760.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.