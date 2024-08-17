Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $257.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.75.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.60. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

