Royal Bank of Canada Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $55.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

