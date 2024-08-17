Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,915. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.