Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after buying an additional 169,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.35.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $425.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

